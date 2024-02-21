Daniel Bisogno has been hospitalized for five days in the intensive care area of ​​a hospital in Mexico Cityconfirmed host Pati Chapoy in the most recent broadcast of Windowing. The entertainment journalist explained that the actor also has severe health problems and was intubated.

“I want to tell you that yesterday I went to the hospital where he is admitted. Daniel Bisogno and the medical report they gave me is that, indeed, he has been in intensive care for five days, he is intubated“, said Pati Chapoy in the broadcast of Windowing on February 20. The driver, who looked affected by the absence of her collaborator, said that that day 'the doll' would undergo a tomography.

The driver of Windowing shared his concern for Daniel Bisogno, who at 50 years old faces serious health problems. “Today they are going to remove the tube, they are going to check that he can breathe on his own, something that is difficult for him because very Unfortunately he doesn't have the muscles, the muscle strength, to be able to breathe on his own. But obviously the doctors are aware,” Chapoy revealed about the health of the actor, who was admitted to the hospital more than 15 days ago.

The head of TV Azteca shows shared that Bisogno's health complications are the result of a lung infection, which doctors are already treating. “They are going to wait to see how he responds, he has responded well to the antibiotics that are finishing eliminating the infection in his lungs,” the host shared and added: “From there, we have to wait for him to recover.” recover and be strong enough so that you can continue with your life.”

“It is not known how many more days he will remain hospitalized, so we will continue to hope that with that will on Daniel's part, that energy that characterizes him, that he will get through this.“said Paty Chapoy, who shared the good wishes she has for Daniel Bisogno to recover his health and be with his daughter, Micaela, who cannot visit him in the hospital, since she is a minor.

Daniel Bisogno has been hospitalized in a hospital in Mexico City for about 15 days. Photo: Instagram @bisognodaniel

What is Daniel Bisogno sick with?



Daniel Bisogno began experiencing severe health problems last year, which led him to be hospitalized in an emergency, when several esophageal varices burst. After surgery, the driver reappeared in the picture, however, his thin and emaciated appearance kept his followers worried.

Later, in an interview with Pati Chapoy, he himself Daniel Bisogno explained that esophageal varicose veins can burst for three reasons.s: a great brutal weight loss, a sugar imbalance and liver damage. The driver said that his case was due to a combination of the three factors, although they had ruled out cirrhosis and hepatitis.

Pedro Sola revealed in an interview with Adela Micha that The lung infection that led Daniel Bisogno to be admitted to intensive care a few days ago is the result of a complication with his gallbladder. “He had a problem with esophageal varices that burst, due to some liver problem, they were glued, they were cooked, it was fine, but suddenly one day he started to have pain, a pain, and it turned out that it was the gallbladder.” “said the 77-year-old communicator on the journalist's YouTube channel on February 8.

“They did an ultrasound and the doctors said they were going to operate on him, and his gallbladder burst, so All that broth of bacteria and all the dirt he had infected his lungs.; “No, no, the poor guy was… bombarded with antibiotics so they could open him and remove his gallbladder,” said Pedro Sola, who was interrupted by someone from the production before continuing his story. “Can't I tell that? Sorry Daniel, I already told it,” he concluded.