Just a few days after undergoing a liver transplantthe host of Ventaneando Daniel Bisogno He is admitted to the emergency room to the hospitalthis just hours after he had been discharged so he could recover at home.

As it has been revealed, Daniel Bisogno, also known as El Muñeco, He was admitted to intensive care after her recent surgery, which has generated great concern among her followers, since everything seemed to be going wonderfully.

X’s account of ‘Aunt Sandra‘ announced the news a few minutes ago, assuring that ‘The next 48 hours will be crucial for the recovery of the Mexican driver.’ In addition, it is added that his health condition is delicate after the extensive procedure he underwent.

On social media they have asked Prayers for Daniel Bisogno can leave in good health after the complications he has faced. So far, the reason why the famous man had to return to the hospital and be admitted to intensive care has not been revealed.

Daniel Bisogno is admitted to intensive care after being discharged

For those who don’t know, Daniel Bisogno has been facing serious health problems since 2023. The TV Azteca host has been in intensive care and has even had to be put into a coma to recover his health.

