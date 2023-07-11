For many years, the television host Daniel Bisogno has worked on Aztec TV, television station founded by Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego. “El muñeco” is part of the cast of presenters of the program “Windowing”, along with Pati Chapoy, Pedro Sola, Mónica Castañeda and others. Likewise, as an actor he has starred in plays such as “El tenorio cómico” and currently in “Lagunilla mi barrio”. Sometimes, Televisa has offered him a job, but he has rejected it.

In one of the recent transmissions of “Ventaneando”, Daniel Bisogno invited the public to go and enjoy, precisely, “Lagunilla mi barrio”, staging in which Maribel Guardia, Laura León, Ariel Miramontes “Albertano”, Los Mascabrothers, Lisardo, Violeta Isfel and Alma Cero also participate. The television host said that said work was one of the best in recent years and The success has been so great that Televisa made a similar program called “El rey del barrio”in which several of the actors in the play participate.

“Imagine what happened so that you have an idea (of the success it has had), that of the characters in “Lagunilla my neighborhood”as they are written by us, Televisa is going to do a program called ‘El rey del barrio’, with Albertano, Violeta, Alma Cero, Maribel couldn’t, so her character is played by Cecilia Galliano, I think my character is does Alexis Ayala”.

Pedro Sola mentioned, by way of sarcasm, that Daniel Bisogno does not participate in “El rey del barrio” because he did not reach an economic agreement with the television station owned by the Mexican businessman Emilio Azcárraga Jean. Given this, “El muñeco” revealed that on several occasions Televisa has offered him a jobhowever, He has rejected it for a simple reason: he is loyal to TV Azteca!

“They have invited me to other programs of this type, we are not going, we have the Azteca shirt tattooed, I hope that I will also return,” he said. Daniel Bisogno50 years old, who remains in charge of “Windowing” when Pati Chapoy is absent.

