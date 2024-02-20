On February 9, it was announced that television host Daniel Bisogno50 years old and who is part of “Windowing” on TV Azteca, He entered a hospital in Mexico City “for routine examinations”according to the information provided on the social networks of the aforementioned entertainment program. “El Muñeco”, as he is affectionately called, remains hospitalized and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding his state of health..

In this Tuesday's broadcast of “Ventaneando”, the entertainment journalist Pati Chapoy announced that Daniel Bisogno has been in the intensive care area and intubated for five days.. “The medical report they gave me is that he has actually been in intensive care for five days, he is intubated, today they did a procedure in the morning, a tomography, it is difficult for him to breathe alone because unfortunately he does not have the muscles, the muscle strength to that he can breathe on his own.

In addition, Pati Chapoytitle of “Windowing”he mentioned not knowing when it will come out Daniel Bisogno from the hospital and The doctors reported that there is an improvement“and that improvement can take many more days because they have to wait for him to respond well every day, he has responded well to all the antibiotics that are helping him finish eliminating the infection from the lungs and from there, wait until that he recovers and that he is strong enough so that he can continue with his life, we will continue to wait with that will on Daniel's part, that energy that characterizes him so that he can get through this, of course he will come out of this like many others.” .

It is worth remembering that a few days ago, in an interview with several media outlets at an event in Mexico City, Pati Chapoy announced that Daniel Bisogno has a lung infection. “He is very well cared for, fortunately, he is still hospitalized, he is on a series of antibiotics for the lung infection he has, totally out of danger, (he is still in the hospital), because the antibiotics they are giving him are intravenous, so, that They can't do it at home and he feels much more comfortable being in the hospital, because he knows that he is very well cared for,” said the owner of “Ventaneando” at that time.

For a few months, Daniel Bisogno has had several health problems. In May of last year He was hospitalized after a burst esophageal varices, which caused internal bleeding. Shortly afterwards he was hospitalized again and remained in medium therapy for a week, after underwent complicated surgery to remove his gallbladderin which he ran the risk of having a terrible hemorrhage.

Furthermore, in an interview with Pati Chapoy last November, Daniel Bisogno revealed that his liver is very damaged. “Well, well, no, it is damaged, functional, so far, that is why we have to constantly monitor it, that and everything else. To this day, the report that I have from my doctors and it is the one that I want to have , is to continue taking care of myself and continue doing what I have to do to be how I feel every time, better.”

