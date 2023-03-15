Mexico.- The well-known host of the star program of Aztec TV‘Come Joy’, Ricardo Casaresbecame the eye of the show after it was attacked by network users social for not having “let speak” to Javier Ibarreche in the Oscars 2023 coverage.

Faced with this situation, Internet users revived a video on the platform of TikTok where Daniel Bisogno warned the influencer on the attitude that Ricardo Casares takes towards the painting.

A fragment of a interview that ‘windowing‘ He did to Javier Ibarreche began circulating on the Internet shortly before the Oscar award took place in the United States, where Pedro Sola questions the tiktoker if he had already met the other presenters with whom he would go to the award ceremony.

“Do you already know your colleagues who are going to accompany you there (the Oscars)?” Questioned the presenter, while Ibarreche replied that he had already been able to live with each of them before.

However, Daniel Bisogno could not hold back and told the content creator that “the problem” would be there, while advised Javier that it was “pending because if not, those people don’t stop talking”.

Javier Ibarreche’s response was that in the event where he lived with his colleagues he was treated wonderfully, assuring that he did not care if they allowed him to speak or not, since he was very happy for only having been invited to the prestigious ceremony.

This is how users did not take long to make the part of the interview in which Daniel warns the influencer go viral, where they indicate that even the presenter of Ventaneando has had great reasons to warn Javier about his colleague.

“He liked him, for a reason he prevented it”, “Javier Ibarreche did a great job and he made it possible for many to go a long way”, “Literally, they told him as they are, without mincing words”, “Daniel was the most honest ”, are among the most prominent comments.

And it is that many have expressed their annoyance for the behavior that Ricardo had in the coverage, since They accuse him of having tried to outshine Javier Ibarreche.

“Can those of TV Azteca now let Javier Ibarreche speak”, “the net is how castrous and stressful the TV Azteca team is and the envy they feel of having Javier Ibarreche”, “when the only reason why You are watching the Oscars on Aztec TV, it is to see Javier Ibarreche and together with him, 4 randoms come out so that the mother knows who they are and they do not let him speak, ”said users.

But that was not all, but Casares decided to speak out about the controversy and revealed that he feels a lot “envy and admiration” for the influencer, for having reached where he is.

“They are right, such a talented and pleasant guy, so prepared and so loved, makes me envy and admiration. But it makes me envious of the good and as a teammate I approached him from minute 1 to achieve a partnership that of course happened, ”he explained.