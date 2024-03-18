The state of health of the television host Daniel Bisogno has given a lot to talk about for several months. After having been hospitalized for a month (again) in Mexico City, the presenter of “Ventaneando” was discharged, apparently voluntarily., the afternoon of last Friday, March 8. Let us remember that “El Muñeco” was hospitalized due to a severe lung infection, underwent a very delicate surgery, was in intensive care and intubated. Unfortunately for him, while he was in the hospital, His mother María Araceli Bisogno Tapia died due to the consequences left by two Covid.19 infections. Currently, he is also an actor in the play “Lagunilla mi barrio” He is recovering at home, in the care of his brothers and his ex-wife Cristina Riva Palacios..

At the moment it is unknown when he will return to the program “Ventaneando” and meanwhile, last weekend, Daniel Bisogno He used his Instagram account again to publish a emotional photograph with his beloved daughter Michaela8 years old and the result of the marriage he had with Cristina Riva Palacios.

See also Get to know the buildable closet organizers that Elektra reduces to HALF PRICE {{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Daniel Bisogno, driver of “Windowing“, shared a photograph of his left hand holding his daughter Michaela's little hand, who has been visiting him to give him lots of encouragement and a speedy recovery. As they say, An image says more than a thousand words.

It is worth mentioning that on Friday of last week, in the live broadcast of “Ventaneando”, the entertainment journalist Pati Chapoyowner of this TV Azteca show program, with great joy shared an audio message that Daniel Bisogno sent him from his home in CDMX, in which he highlighted that he is recovering very well.

Michaela is giving a lot of encouragement to her daddy Daniel Bisogno, so that he recovers soon.

“Pati dear, how are you? Well, here I am, you know, in recovery, here at home, every day is therapy, but I have recovered quite a bit, quite well for everything, here I am, I still can't get around, because I can't I can climb the stairs well, I was intubated for many days, I'm already moving almost at 100, but I still have a little way to go, thank you so much for everything, you know everything I mean, thank you so much Pati… I'm still skinny,” manifested Daniel Bisogno in the message shared on “Windowing”.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities