The young OnlyFans model, karely ruizparticipated in the parade of floats of the Guaymas Carnival, Sonora, delighting thousands of people with his impact figure. During the tour in which she was on top of a boat dancing, greeting and blowing kisses to the public, the influencer who is also from Monterrey, Nuevo León, experienced an unpleasant moment, because some people threw raw eggs at him. Obviously, this was not to his liking, but she tried not to make a big deal out of it, so he continued to enjoy the party.

In today’s Monday broadcast of the “Ventaneando” program, the television host Daniel Bisogno “exploited” against these people who gave Karely Ruiz “balls”who has gained massive popularity on OnlyFans for the explicit content she shares with her subscribers.

“That is not done to anyone, to us for saying they get upset and here they throw ‘huevazos’ because she is fat, supposedly, according to them, eggs can be given there,” he said. Daniel Bisognowho like Pati Chapoy and the other drivers of “Windowing”is in the midst of controversy over the attacks against the singer and songwriter Yuridia.

For “El Muñeco”, as he tells the controversial host of “Ventaneando”, the people who attacked Karely Ruiz are a bunch of cowardsbecause they remain anonymous, “that’s what they are, and the poor thing brings shells, hanging on everything.”

For her part, Ximena Pérez, “La Choco”, said in this regard: “You don’t do that to anyone, how?” Pati Chapoy, owner of this “Ventaneando” program added, “oh, poor, well, poor girl, eh.”