Daniel Bisogno's mother died on February 24.
A sudden change was reported by his brother Alex.
In February of this year, it was announced that the television host Daniel Bisogno was admitted to a hospital due to a serious condition due to a lung infection. Although his state of health is reported to be stable, during the days in which He was in intensive care, unfortunately his mother lost her life.
The sudden death of Araceli Bisogno, due to a generalized infection, was an event that terribly affected the family and moved the driver's co-workers, as well as his followers. Daniel not only did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to the being who gave him life, but he also found out about his death days later.
Daniel Bisogno's mother left a 'miracle' when she died
In this regard, the driver of To the extremeand Daniel's brother, Alex Bisogno, said on his program that He believes that a 'divine act' occurred on the day of his mother's death.. “The day my mother lost her life, Daniel improved in a very important way.. Something that was not predicted, in fact it was expected that she would be in the hospital for several more weeks, but I think I can be an 'act of God,'” he said with a broken voice.
“The day my mother left, Daniel made an absolute turn”, remarked Alex Bisogno. According to his testimony, there was a very close relationship between the two events.
According to the program Windowedso far it is known that Daniel Bisogno left intensive care and is in intermediate therapy. The driver has already been reported the news of his mother's death, in the company of his brother and a psychoanalyst that helped him contain and understand what the news caused him.
