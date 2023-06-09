The famous TV Azteca host, Daniel Bisognoset off the alarms of thousands of his followers after announcing that he was hospitalized emergency for liver disease.

Daniel Bisogno granted a interview with Pati Chapoy for the show he’s also a part of,’windowing‘, where he made forceful statements about how he ended up in the hospital.

The entertainment journalist spoke with his colleague about his delicate health problems, and how they have affected him throughout his life, since he assures that since childhood he suffered from his weight.

However, despite the fact that until very recently he continued to feel bad for not being the weight he wanted, his biggest scare occurred when he took a test to HIV after being sent for numerous tests for not feeling well.

And it is that the television presenter confessed that he had been feeling very bad for a long time, and among the tests that were carried out he came out under the defenses.

“I had everything tested, but my defenses came out low. I go back to do studies until the doctor told me that I had to do tests on everything. They asked me for an HIV test and I found a place where there weren’t so many people just to avoid a scandal,” he recounted.

It was then that the doctor who treated him told him that tested positive for HIVsomething that made him burst into tears,

“I do it and the test looks painted, and the doctor tells me: ‘for us this is positive.’ I let go crying, ”he recalled, later explaining that his family doctor told him that he should have another test, which fortunately came back negative.

“I spoke to my doctor and that was when he told me that I had to take the test with him. I take the test and came out non-reactiveI had nothing … I let go to cry ”, he concluded.

