Daniel Bisogno would be aware of the death of his mother, Araceli Bisogno Tapia. Relatives of the driver would have postponed telling him the news so as not to aggravate his state of health, since he has been admitted to a hospital in Mexico City since February 9 of this year.

At the same time that Daniel Bisogno was facing severe health problems, which led him to undergo lung surgery, be intubated and be admitted to intensive care, his mother, Mrs. Araceli Bisogno Tapia, died on February 24, due to complications derived from of having suffered from COVID-19. Given the driver's delicate state of health, it was speculated that he might not have been aware of the news.However, Adal Ramones confirmed that he already knows.

The latter, who considers Daniel Bisogno “a great friend,” gave the details on a red carpet: “Right now he is not discharged and I know that they had to have told him the news little by little, little by little, so that it would not be a strong emotional blow for him.”… The only thing I'm talking to you about is my friendship with him and that, yes, his mother's departure must have been very strong.”

“It hit us a lot to know that a mother cannot be accompanied by all her children.that Alejandro, I want to think that he was there, but in the face of reality, what can you do?” shared Adal Ramones.

Daniel Bisogno faces severe health problems.

He also announced that an important project with a streaming platform already awaits Bisogno. “Things are going to look very good for him because he has a lot of projects and In fact, we are going to do a series that he was the one who put the idea on the table. So we do want you to participate. “He is a great human being, he has a huge heart, he is a beautiful being, a present father and a present ex-husband,” she shared.

What is Daniel Bisogno's health status?



Daniel Bisogno “is much better,” reported Pedro alone in Windowingthe 28th of February. “After how serious he was last week, well today it seems like he revived and he is making more and more progress and we hope that he will be out of the hospital very soon and well, if we are not going to have him here immediately, then he should already be in his house, watched and cared for,” shared the driver.