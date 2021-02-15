American Daniel Berger made his best run in the fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, from the PGA Tour, by delivering a signed card of 65 strokes (-7) that allowed him to proclaim himself champion after adding 270 hits (-18).

Berger, 27, was spectacular all the way with a pair of eagles (holes 2 and 18) that assured him the victory, the first since June 14, 2020 in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The new champion also made four birdies and bogey on par 4 of the eighth hole, where he was focused with his shots on the green.

His compatriot Maverick McNealy finished second with a total of 272 strokes (-16) after having a record of eight birdies with two bogeys (66, -6).

Two other American golfers Patrick Cantlay, who was the leader in the first round, finished third with the sum of 273 strokes (-15) after delivering 68-hit card (-4) and Jordan Spieth, who reached the last round as the leader and two strokes clear, still did not know the victory since 2017, also adding 273 (-15) with a record of 70 hits (-2), which were not enough for the second consecutive week to give him the victory.

Spieth, 27, did not perform his best in the first half of the course, making two birdies and two bogeys. And although in the second he managed three birdies, including the two in a row with which he concluded the round, in the end he was cut off after having made his second bogey of the day on par 5 of hole 14.

Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, the only Latin American golfer to make the cut, had his best performance in the last round, delivering a signed 69-stroke card (-3) that gave him the sum of 286 (-2) and he recovered nine places to share 50 with four other players.

The 36-year-old Vegas had a solid first half of the round with four birdies, including a run of three in a row. (holes 2 to 4), he bogey on par 4 of the ninth, and on the second he distributed birdie and bogey.