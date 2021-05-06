The Minister of Social Development of the Nation, Daniel Arroyo, considered that “It is not time to mobilize nor do marches “in the context of the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina and in a scenario of growing social protest.

“What happens in the street reflects the social reality in Argentina. I always pay close attention to it when there are mobilizations and complaints because, regardless of whether they agree with the Government, they reflect a problem and clearly there is a social problem in Argentina, “Arroyo said in dialogue with TN.

He continued: “It is not time to mobilize nor do marches. You really have to be very careful. Community circulation of the virus is recontra evident; in the neighborhoods there are cases of coronavirus that they have already had twice, of young people with difficulties “.

For Arroyo it is clear “that there are political issues“, but that axis of analysis was moved:” In the neighborhood there is no crack: there is a priest, a pastor and a bunch of social leaders putting the body, whether or not they agree with the Government. “

The minister said that claims “are understandable”, explained that the major issues go through the request of food which adds to the fact that “there is a part of the people who have lost their income” for which, he said, they extended the “Promote Work” program.

In recent days, from social organizations such as the Worker’s Polo they denounced that “the national government decided to cut 50 thousand employment programs compromising thousands of unemployed families to whom heis denies elementary incomel, which will lead us to resume the plans of struggle to guarantee food for thousands of people left adrift. “

They added: “Without work, without food and without vaccines, We do not leave the street and the right to claim! ”.

Vaccinations for women in dining rooms

Minister Arroyo clarified that Social Development did not propose that vaccines be given against the coronavirus for social organizations, but for women who work in canteens.

“It is not for social movements, but for women what do they cook in the dining rooms. Argentina has ten thousand dining rooms in total. Last year it was declared essential to the women in the dining rooms that today deliver food. There are 70 thousand. My opinion is that they are clearly essential, “he said.

The proposal – said the national official – is that these women join to be vaccinated when the shift begins of essential workers.

Finally, Arroyo announced that in the next few hours they will start a itinerant fair system, of 28 products, where directly “the producer sells to the consumer”.

.They named it “Savings basket”. And – although the minister did not say so – it refers to what was the program “The market in your neighborhood”, which was applied by the administration of Mauricio Macri.

“They are the fairs that go through the neighborhoods, there is a lot of distance, you work in very large places. If food prices rise poverty increases in Argentina “, he concluded.

DS