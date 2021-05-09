Daniel Arroyo defended the new guidelines of the program Feed Card, amid criticism from the domestic front that caused the recent announcement by Alberto Fernández. “It is the largest extension of social policy in the Government,” reaffirmed the Minister of Social Development, after the questions launched by social leaders Juan Grabois and Emilio Pérsico.

“It is the largest extension of social policy in the government of Alberto Fernández. It is a clear economic effort, which is financed by rearranging the budget, “said the head of the social portfolio about the extension of this policy, which will reach more people and will have higher amounts.

In addition, he praised the goals of the program. “It is starting with the last, as the President said. To improve nutrition and the most serious problem in Argentina, which is that the 57 percent of the boys children under 14 are poor“he explained.

Before the consultation on the claims of social organizations, Arroyo reiterated that “It is not time for mobilizations” for the coronavirus pandemic.

Arroyo did not point directly to the criticisms launched by Grabois, nor by that of Persian, it depends on him in the very structure of the ministry.

Alberto Fernández and Daniel Arroyo, together with personalities from politics and culture, in November 2019. Photo EFE

“We talk all the time with all the social leaders. I think they reflect the problems of Argentina. Worse it’s time to be careful. It is not the time for mobilizations and marches, “he assured in dialogue with CNN Radio.

In this way, the minister expressed himself in tune with the official announcement, made on Friday by Fernández after a meeting of the Council against Hunger, in which the absence of Marcelo Tinelli was notorious.

According to the new guidelines, the Alimentar Card will extend its reach to children up to 14 years of age, for which it will reach to 2 million people. The amount will be $ 6,000 for mothers with one child, $ 9,000 for mothers with two children, and $ 12,000 for those with three or more children.

On the other hand, did not rule out a new IFE due to the difficulties of commercial sectors due to restrictions on circulation.

“All the measures are under study. There are no measures ruled out. So far we have taken four measures: a 15 thousand peso bonus, the REPRO was extended, the minimum wage was raised and the expansion of the Alimentar Card,” said Arroyo.

Finally, he stressed: “If there are new restrictions and difficulties, we will generate new policies.”

Criticism from within

After the announcement, however, criticism from social leaders was not delayed. The first to react negatively was Emilio Persico, who also works as Secretary of Social Economy of the Ministry of Development.

“Spending on direct aid, the Alimentar card, includes us as consumers, but that is not social inclusion, the only inclusion is work. It does not solve the problem of inflation, because inflation eats it up. The card is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow “, also questioned the leader of the Evita Movement.

Persico’s intention is for the State to invest the cost of the Alimentar Card in the Empower Work program, which he himself administers and that brings together the 870 thousand beneficiaries of the complementary social salary.

Who also came out with the end caps was Juan Grabois, with a column entitled “La Tarjeta Alimentar it is not social justice. “

“It was decided to apply the resources to a policy that I can only qualify with one word. It is a stupid politics“, sentenced the CTEP referent.

Juan Grabois also criticized the convenience of the Alimentar Card program. Photo Juano Tesone

Grabois admitted that he sees “with sadness” the mistakes made by the Alberto Fernández administration.

“We sadly see how our government makes permanent mistakes for an incomprehensible blindness, “said the man close to Pope Francis, in a note on the site elDiarioAr.

And he remarked that “mass welfare is not the way.”

DS