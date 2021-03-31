Daniel Araoz was outraged with the jury of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.). After receiving criticism for the dish he cooked, he made his anger known to Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato De Santis.

The actor was dispatched without anesthesia: “What you say sounds aggressive or unpleasant to me”, he claimed the three chefs. The host of the show, Santiago Del Moro, tried to defuse the tense situation by asking Daniel not to take the comments about his dish personally.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the broadcast of MasterChef had started with a Tuti Fruti game in a gastronomic version. The five participants of the night competed in it: Aráoz, María O ‘Donnell, Georgina Barbarossa, Fernando Carlos and Dani La Chepi.

The winner of that play on words was La Chepi And that gave her the benefit of being advised by the members of the jury when going to the market to look for the ingredients for the night’s challenge: to include a certain type of fruit in the dish that each one decided to cook.

Chepi also decided what kind of fruit each of her companions had to use in the challenge. For its part, Mary O’Donnell He used the benefit of the silver medal he had won the week before: determining who should make a sweet recipe and who should make a salty one.

Daniel Aráoz had to prepare a savory dish with tropical fruits. He chose to cook pork, with rice, melon and pomegranate.

Daniel Aráoz, on the broadcast yesterday, Tuesday, of MasterChef Celebrity, where a gastronomic Tuti Fruti was played. Capture TV.

After the tasting, German Martitegui He pointed out to the participant: “I don’t understand what you wanted to do. They are separate things, they are not integrated into a plate. The pig is fine, but it is not understood what you wanted to do with the two fruits, which was the challenge today. “

“The melon is not a very happy hot fruit because it has a lot of water content and when you add the marsala and the acidity of the passion fruit, it does not work well – continued the member of the jury -. And the pomegranate, I would have preferred it alone, without the port. The port covers a little the flavor of the pomegranate, which is very rich. ”

Seriously and visibly upset, Daniel Aráoz limited himself to replying: “Thank you very much”.

Daniel Aráoz, expressed his dissatisfaction with the MasterChef Celebrity jury. Capture TV.

“Daniel, don’t get frustrated,” Donato De Santis jumped. Far from calming Aráoz down, he managed to get the actor to express his discomfort without turning: “I am not frustrated, but having put the name of my old people (on the plate), everything you say sounds bad to me. Sounds aggressive or unpleasant to me“, he claimed.

Donato replied: “This dish needs corrections. The task for the day was to use tropical fruit. You say ‘I cook with all the love and …’. But it doesn’t go there. Don’t take it that way, because you’re not going to have fun”.

At that point in the confrontation between the participant and the chefs, he intervened Santiago Del Moro to try to keep calm. He addressed Daniel Aráoz: “I want to tell you something: there are flavors that fight, that do not go together. But (the issue) is the dish. The dish stayed there. Do not take it personally, because it is not personal, it is not something against you“.

Daniel Aráoz could not hide his discomfort on MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

“No, I’m not angry,” was the laconic reply from Araoz, whose discomfort was evident. “Dani, we have to convey what is seen,” argued Donato. “The pork is well cooked. The rice is fantastic. But today’s task, with tropical fruit, is poorly managed.”

The dreaded gray apron

“Very good, thank you very much,” the participant closed the subject. “Daniel, let’s wait,” the program’s host consoled him. At the end of the wait for the final verdict of the jury, there was no good news for him.

As expected, Daniel Aráoz had a gray apron, as did Fernando Carlos and María O ‘Donnell. All three will have to do their best on Thursday in the playoffs to avoid going straight to Sunday’s elimination gala.

La Chepi and Georgina Barbarossa, on the other hand, went up to the balcony. That means, according to the rules of the contest, that they will compete today on “benefit Wednesday” alongside the best cooks from Monday’s broadcast.

