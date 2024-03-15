Home page World

If black skin cancer is detected early, the chances of recovery are higher and the formation of metastases can be prevented. The most important information at a glance.

Frankfurt – Patrice Aminati (29) actually seemed to have put cancer behind her months ago. After a skin cancer diagnosis about a year ago, the doctors found no more metastases in the fall, and the wife of presenter Daniel Aminati (50) only had to take tablets. That has changed because now there was depressing news for the parents of a little daughter (1): The doctors had discovered metastases in the lungs and the disease had spread.

On Instagram the moderator tells us about the stroke of fate. “We now have to put our gloves back on and get in the ring together,” he says in a video and writes under the clip: “Unfortunately, my wife’s marathon recovery is not over yet.” In fact, the young mother has been offering cancer since then the forehead for a long time, since then the illness diagnosed a good twelve months ago during “a routine examination”. became. At that time, malignant black skin cancer was diagnosed.

The frequency of black skin cancer is increasing in Germany – UV radiation as a risk factor

According to people who suffer from this most malignant form of skin cancer German Cancer Aid more and more people in Germany – in 2021 there were 50 new cases per 100,000 people. Although older people are primarily affected, women between the ages of 20 and 29 are most likely to develop this type of cancer. Black skin cancer is also the third most common type of cancer in men.

There are around 309,000 new cases of all variants of skin cancer in Germany every year (370 per 100,000 people) – so that counts Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in Germany. Medicine has identified UV radiation in particular as a risk factor. As Cancer Aid recommends, people should avoid intense UV radiation and protect their skin: with clothing or sunscreen. Genetic characteristics are also crucial. The risk increases, among other things, if the person in question has a weakened immune system or many pigment moles.

During early skin cancer detection, a dermatologist uses a magnifying glass to look for changes in the skin. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa-tmn/dpa

Malignant melanomas form early metastases – black skin cancer must be detected early

Skin cancer has several forms, in most cases it is light or white skin cancer. This rarely forms secondary tumors and is therefore almost always curable, writes the cancer charity. Black skin cancer, also known as malignant melanoma, can form early metastases. Then patients could often no longer be cured.

As the German Cancer Society informed, most malignant melanomas would be detected in good time. The melanoma is removed during surgery. Five years after the diagnosis, 93 percent of women and 91 percent of men were still alive.

Black skin cancer often looks like a flat, dark, irregularly colored patch of skin

The earlier melanomas are discovered, the better the chances of recovery and survival, writes Cancer Aid. Everyone should examine their own body regularly. How gesundheitsinformation.de Informed, melanoma typically appears as a flat, dark, irregularly colored patch of skin on light skin. It can be reddish or bluish, brown to black and, in rare cases, white or skin-colored. Sometimes a melanoma looks like a slightly raised, brown to black nodule.

A melanoma, better known as black skin cancer. © Unihautklinik Tübingen/dpa

Melanomas can form anywhere on the body – particularly on the back and chest in men with light skin, and on the lower leg in women. If you have dark skin, melanomas are more likely to occur in other parts of the body, including the soles of the feet or the genitals. Other colors that melanoma can have on darker skin are pink or red.

Several signs that indicate malignant melanoma: shape, color and size

As the German Cancer Aid advises, you should pay particular attention to birthmarks, i.e. liver spots and pigment moles: The Cancer Aid lists six signs of black skin cancer:

A significantly darker pigment mole: It is up to brown-black or black. It stands out from other times.

An irregular pigment mole: This refers to the shape and/or color.

A pigment mole that changes color: it becomes lighter or darker.

A large pigment mole: The diameter is at least two millimeters long.

A pigment mole that hasn't grown for years is now suddenly visibly larger.

An existing or new pigment mole can be felt: for example because it burns, itches or bleeds.

Source: German Cancer Aid

The ABCDE rule is also known, according to which moles can be assessed. Anyone who discovers one of the five characteristics should go to the doctor as soon as possible with the corresponding stain.

App aims to detect skin cancer on images using artificial intelligence

You should visit your doctor’s office regularly for preventative care. Anyone who is at least 35 years old and has statutory health insurance is entitled to a skin screening every two years. This is intended to detect the three main types – malignant melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma – early.

Plus, nowadays you can too Use apps that analyze skin areas using photos and artificial intelligence. According to study Artificial intelligence can help detect skin cancer. The AI ​​was correct in 100 percent of cases of black skin cancer. Until then, the following applies: check your body regularly for signs and go to a dermatologist, have skin screenings done and, if you suspect something, see a doctor as quickly as possible. (Florian Neuroth)

