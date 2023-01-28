The woman who accuses the player Daniel Alves of sexual assault said in her statement that she was also attacked in the face during the 15 minutes she was with him in the bathroom of the club in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on December 30. According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, she said that the Brazilian tried to force her to perform oral sex. With the refusal, he would have attacked her with slaps in the face.

“I resisted, but he was much stronger than me […]. He was hitting me in the face for a while, I felt like I was drowning, not because he was squeezing me but because of the anguish I was feeling.”

At a table in a reserved area of ​​the club, the former Barcelona player made signs for the woman to approach a door. She thought it would be another more private VIP area, but it turned out to be a small powder room.

The 23-year-old said she tried to leave, but the player closed the door and did not allow her to leave. After the attacks, the woman said that Daniel would have dressed and told her to leave after him. “When I remember what I went through, I feel like throwing up. I am very afraid and I feel very ashamed,” said the woman, according to the newspaper.

Daniel Alves has been imprisoned for a week in the Brians 2 prison, near Barcelona, ​​and will remain there until the trial, with no date set.