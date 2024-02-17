He intended to return to Brazil as a cellmate. Former player is investigated in Spain in alleged rape case

Former football player Daniel Alves, arrested in Barcelona, ​​Spain, planned to flee to Brazil if he received the benefit of parole from the courts. The information was revealed by the athlete's cellmate on Friday (16.Feb.2024) to the Spanish television program AfternoonAR.

Daniel is being investigated for the crime of sexual harassment against a 23-year-old girl, which he allegedly committed in December 2022, at the Sutton nightclub, in Barcelona. The trial in the case ended on February 7. The player's defense made a request for probation pending the court's decision. The request was denied. The Brazilian's passport remains seized.

According to the interview given to the Spanish newspaper, Daniel would have revealed to his cellmate that he planned to return to his country of origin if he managed to leave the closed regime. The identity of the detainee was not revealed by the program.

At the end of the testimony sessions at the Barcelona Court, the Spanish Public Ministry maintained the request that the Brazilian player serve a 9-year prison sentence for the alleged crime.

The public prosecution also ignored requests from the athlete's defense for the sentence to be mitigated due to the accused's drunkenness during the act. The MP asks for compensation of €150,000 (R$804,000) from the athlete.

Lawyer Ester Garcia, who defends the victim, asks that Alves be sentenced to the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

Daniel Alves' defense asks for the charges to be annulled, saying that there is not enough evidence to confirm that the rape occurred. It also states that the player would be incapable of committing the crime due to the amount of alcohol consumed on the night the incident occurred.