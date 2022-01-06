The Brazilian footballer has re-debuted with the Catalans in an official match 2,054 days after his previous match, before joining Juventus in the summer of 2016. He did not hide his joy and happiness in the mixed zone after beating Linares (1-2) in the cupbearer tournament.
On May 22, 2016, what was then Daniel Alves’ last challenge with the FC Barcelona elastic was experienced, also helping him to lift his most recent title at Can Barça: the Copa del Rey 2015-16. In the same competition it has been possible to see his return in official competition after five years, seven months and 11 days. Despite having had minutes in the friendly against Boca Juniors, the true flavor of the return was reflected in his words:
“I’m very happy. A movie is running through my head because, after so long, to be able to go back and being able to play an official match with Barça is a too special gift and I try to enjoy both helping my teammates and competing and suffering with them, wanting to win with them. The feeling that we represent, that we defend … “.
The progress of the team with the arrival of Xavi Hernández is evident at the level of the game, where an idea begins to sink in and, little by little, automatisms are generated. At the level of results, the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey has already been reached, it remains to be seen what happens in the Europa League from February and in LaLiga it has risen from ninth to fifth position. The Brazilian attacker himself summarizes in the following way how he is improving the dynamics of the dressing room:
“We have to go climbing. We know that it is a competition where there are more and more surprises … But that does not happen with us. We are climbing, improving as a team. We are having that spirit of competition. We know that things are difficult but we must be mentally strong. Things are fitting, chances are coming out “.
The one from Juazeiro does not have exactly the same role as in his golden stage, between 2008 and 2016, where he was seen as a winger but arriving with great influence on the offensive plot and forming a great partnership with Lionel Messi. Currently it has a hybrid function between the side and the medullary, something that he himself defines as follows:
“It is between winger and midfielder. It is a position that I think I dominate, I have played many times there. Being able to be next to these people, with a lot of quality, makes things much easier. We have had a difficult opponent today, at home and with his people, very motivated to be facing Barça … But at the end of the day we were able to win and go to the next round. You have to compete hard and strong and win games. That’s what Barça is “.
The Barça team has secured a place in the second round of the Copa del Rey thanks to the goals of Ousmane Dembélé and Ferran Jutglà, who turned the electronic game around (1-2), inaugurated by a Hugo Díaz that made the fans go crazy from Linares Deportivo in the first half. The round of 32 will end tonight and the draw will take place tomorrow at 12:30 local time, with the commitments for this round taking place on January 15, 16, 19 and 20.
