Accused of rape, former player had been in prison since January 2023; he had his passport confiscated and must keep his distance from the victim

Former player Daniel Alves was released early this Monday afternoon (25 March 2024) after paying €1 million (around R$5.4 million) in bail to the Spanish Court. He has been in prison since January 2023, when he gave a statement to the Spanish police.

The defender left the Brains 2 Penitentiary Center, in Catalonia, accompanied by lawyer Inez Guardiola, his mother and a friend. He got into a white car and left the scene without making any statements.

Daniel Alves was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison on suspicion of raping a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona. The defense appealed the sentence and asked for the former athlete's freedom until the possibility of appeal was exhausted.

The Spanish court granted Alves his freedom last Wednesday (20th March), but the former full-back had not been able to raise the amount until then. There is still no information on how Daniel Alves managed to pay his bail.

The judges ordered the former player to appear in court weekly, in addition to seizing his Brazilian and Spanish passports. The athlete cannot maintain contact with the victim and must stay at least 1 km away from them.

The player's defense did not say where he will stay during his period of freedom. The tendency, however, is for the player to stay in his mansion in Barcelona, ​​valued at R$27 million.

CONVICTION FOR RAPE

The former player was investigated for sexual harassment against a 23-year-old girl in December 2022, at the Sutton nightclub, in Barcelona. The trial of the case ended on February 7, 2024 and the conviction was announced on February 22.

The sentence determined a 5-year probation sentence as soon as Daniel Alves completes his detention time.

The former player was also ordered to stay away from the victim for 9 years and to pay her compensation of €150,000 (around R$804,000), in addition to the costs of the case.

WHO IS DANIEL ALVES

Born in Juazeiro (BA) on May 6, 1983, Daniel Alves da Silva began his career in Bahia's youth teams as a right back. In 2003, he was sold to Sevilla, in Spain, where he played until 2008.

He then arrived at Barcelona, ​​a club where he won 23 titles and established himself as one of the best players in the world in that position. In the Catalan team, he received the nickname by which he became known in Spanish football: “Dani Alves”.

The player was a constant presence in the Brazilian team. He played in 3 World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2022). He was champion of the Copa América (2007 and 2009), the Confederations Cup (2009 and 2013) and gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Before being arrested, Daniel Alves was at Pumas, in Mexico, after quick spells at São Paulo Futebol Clube and Barcelona itself, where he returned for the 2021/2022 season after spells at Juventus (Italy) and Paris Saint-Germain (France).