Defense does not gather value within the period stipulated by the Spanish Court and former player will spend the weekend in prison

Daniel Alves' defense did not transfer the former player's bail within the deadline stipulated by the Court of Catalonia (Spain). The lawyers had until 11am Brasília time this Friday (22 March 2024) to deposit €1 million (around R$5.4 million). The former athlete will be imprisoned until the Court sets a new deadline. The information is from the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

The judges, at the request of the defense, granted provisional release to Alves on Wednesday (20th March). He was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison for the crime of sexual assault against a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. Of the 4 and a half years he was sentenced to, he had served 1 year and 1 month in pre-trial detention, as he was detained in January 2023.

The Spanish court had also ordered the withdrawal of the Brazilian and Spanish passports of the former player, who has dual nationality. He should also comply with other precautionary measures, such as:

maintain a distance of at least 1 km from the victim's home, workplace or any other place frequented by the victim;

not communicating with the young woman;

appear at the Barcelona Court weekly or when requested.

The information was published on the profile on X (formerly Twitter) of the Court in Barcelona. Only 1 judge had disagreed with the application for bail and Daniel's release.

CONVICTION FOR RAPE

The former player was investigated for sexual harassment against a 23-year-old girl in December 2022, at the Sutton nightclub, in Barcelona. The trial of the case ended on February 7, 2024 and the conviction was announced on February 22.

The sentence determined a 5-year probation sentence as soon as Daniel Alves served his detention time.

The former player was also ordered to stay away from the victim for 9 years and to pay her compensation of €150,000 (around R$804,000), in addition to the costs of the case.

According to the sentence, the Barcelona Court said it considered it had been proven that the former player “penetrated vaginally” the victim without his consent and with “violence”.

The court declared that Daniel Alves “He grabbed the complainant, threw her on the floor and, preventing her from moving, penetrated her through the vagina, although the complainant said no, that she wanted to leave”. The judges said they understood that this “complies with the type of lack of consent, with the use of violence and carnal access”.

WHO IS DANIEL ALVES

Born in Juazeiro (BA) on May 6, 1983, Daniel Alves da Silva began his career in Bahia's youth teams as a right back. In 2003, he was sold to Sevilla, in Spain, where he played until 2008.

He then arrived at Barcelona, ​​a club where he won 23 titles and established himself as one of the best players in the world in that position. In the Catalan team, he received the nickname by which he became known in Spanish football: “Dani Alves”.

The player was a constant presence in the Brazilian team. He played in 3 World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2022). He was champion of the Copa América (2007 and 2009), the Confederations Cup (2009 and 2013) and gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Before being arrested, Daniel Alves was at Pumas, in Mexico, after quick spells at São Paulo Futebol Clube and Barcelona itself, where he returned for the 2021/2022 season after spells at Juventus (Italy) and Paris Saint-Germain (France).