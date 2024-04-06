Former player reportedly spoke to a journalist from El Periódico in a restaurant in Barcelona; He said he won't speak until the court case is resolved

Former player Daniel Alves said this Saturday (April 6, 2024) that he did not give an interview to any media outlet. The positioning took place after the Spanish newspaper “The Periodical” published a report on Friday (April 5) about an alleged conversation with a journalist from the outlet in a restaurant.

On his Instagram profile, he said: “It is not true that I have granted any interview to any media outlet, nor will I do so until the legal process is resolved.”.

That would be the first time that the player spoke to the Spanish press after being granted provisional release on bail, according to the report from “The Periodical“.

Here is the report:

“Dani Alves lives normally after being convicted of rape: “Wherever I go, I survive”.

The publication describes what the former player was eating, what he was doing during the conversation with the journalist and what they talked about. The 14 months that Alves spent in prison and some restaurants he usually frequents in Barcelona were the topic of conversation. According to the report, he refused to talk about the legal process.

UNDERSTAND

The former player was investigated for sexual harassment against a 23-year-old girl in December 2022, at the Sutton nightclub, in Barcelona. The trial of the case ended on February 7, 2024 and the conviction was announced on February 22.

The sentence determined a 5-year probation sentence as soon as Daniel Alves completes his detention time.

The former player was also ordered to stay away from the victim for 9 years and to pay her compensation of €150,000 (around R$804,000), in addition to the costs of the case.