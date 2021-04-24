The Murcia European Fantastic Film Festival, Sombra, has unveiled the poster for its tenth edition. The work has been created by the Murcian illustrator Daniel Acuña (Águilas, 1974), who has worked for two of the most prominent comic book publishers in the world, DC and Marvel, drawing well-known superheroes such as ‘The Avengers’, Black Panther or the captain America. The poster for the 10th anniversary of the Sombra Festival shows a post-apocalyptic Murcia dominated by Mother Nature.

Daniel Acuña began to stand out with the series ‘Claus & Simon’ with the screenwriter Santiago Arcas. In 2005 he published a spectacular color album by ‘Claus & Simon’ in France, after which he went on to work first at DC and later at Marvel.

The X Sombra Festival has already announced some activities that serve as a prelude to the program. The first is the Sombracom, which consists of a group exhibition and can be visited until May 28 at the Ficciones Bar. Next week will open the ‘Expo Jess Franco. The erotic of terror ‘focused on the figure and art of Jesús Franco. In this case, it can be visited until the 29th at the Carmen Artistic Laboratory. Finally, they have already discovered their closing ceremony and it will be the screening of the film ‘Nosferatu’ accompanied by a live performance by Los Amigos de los Animales, who will perform the soundtrack.