For many years now, one of the main objectives of Formula 1 has been to be able to bring a female driver to the grid. However, the undertaking has always been rather difficult, given the scarcity of girls involved in the preparatory championships for entering the Circus. In recent seasons not even the birth of an all-female championship like la W Series – whose survival seems to be very much at risk – has contributed to the cause. The only star to shine was in fact that of the British Jaime Chadwickalready known in the world of F1 but reached the maximum to occupy the role of reserve driver for Williams.

In the past, before her retirement from racing, she was undoubtedly the strongest and most internationally celebrated driver Danica Patrick. The American raced and won in IndyCar, also collecting significant results in the NASCAR. Several times in Europe there had been rumors related to his possible landing in F1, at least to complete some tests, but recently, during an interview given to the official F1 podcast Beyond The Gridthe girl from Wisconsin herself underlined that in reality there have never been any real talks.

“How close was I to F1? Not much – explained Patrick, hired this year by Sky Sports as a columnist – I’ve never even been offered a real test. It was more of a media thing. I never got a phone call. Two or three times during my career there have been reports that I could do tests and enter Formula 1, but no one has ever called me. 2008, given the close relationship with Honda? No, there has never been anything there either“, he concluded.