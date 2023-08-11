Fast and successful on the track, firm in her convictions and not inclined to compromise off the track. After making herself appreciated behind the wheel, especially in the United States, for her undisputed qualities as a driver – capable of being a protagonist in both IndyCar and NASCAR – now Danica Patrick he is building a major television career. The 41-year-old ex-racer from Wisconsin is in fact more and more often the protagonist of the programmes Sky Sports F1, in the United Kingdom, in the role of commentator. Given her personal history, it is inevitable that Patrick will often be involved in discussions on the role of women in motorsport and in particular on the possibility of starting to see more continuously female figures competing in the main motoring categories.

Controversial opinions

The reflections made by the American, however, often end up at center of controversy. It happened a few weeks ago in Hungary, before the F1 summer break, when Patrick had defined “male” there “nature of motorsport”, thus attracting a lot of criticism from many women. Now in the crosshairs of the US columnist, the F1 Academy. The new all-female championship, organized by Formula 1 and made to become the fourth level of the preparatory categories for entry into the Circus after F2 and F3, has not in fact garnered Patrick’s support. The series, led at management level by another former driver of the caliber of Susie Wolff, has the aim of train young female motorsport talents.

No to separate categories

Patrick’s idea is that it is though wrong to raise the female pilots of the future making them compete only with each other, without immediately opening up to direct confrontation with men. In fact, only in this way, according to the American, would there be the possibility of one effective leveling up of young girls. “If you compete against something that isn’t the best, then it will affect your effort level, your mental goals, what you imagine you can do. So you have to put yourself in the most difficult situations and you might as well do it soon because then things will get more and more difficult“, he told the microphones of the podcast Sky Sports F1.

Patrick’s recipe

Patrick therefore has a different idea on how to be able to carry on a development path that leads female drivers to finally compete in the main motorsport championships: “Doing adequate tests to see if a female rider is fast enough is a great way to understand if it is appropriate to take a step forward. But as for everything else, I think that [le donne] they should compete with men. They just need to be around people who believe in them“, he concluded.