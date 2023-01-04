The Serie “The wonderful years” It came to TV for the first time at the end of the 80s and premiered its closing chapter at the beginning of the 90s. A tragedy and the impossible love between Kevin Arnold and Winnie Cooper marked the closure of this iconic production, although it was also the point of departure. inflection for the career of its stars Fred Savage Y Danica McKellarwho turns 48 this January 3.

“The Wonder Years” premiered its first chapter in 1988 and ended in 1993. Photo: composition LR/ABC

What happened to Danica McKellar?

When “The wonder years” premiered its concluding episode, not all the actors in its cast continued to be active in the industry. Many of them were pigeonholed in their roles, such was the case with McKellar.

“I went to UCLA, but when I got to college, everywhere I went, people all over campus were yelling, you know, ‘Hello, Winnie!’ or ‘Hey, I loved you in ‘The Wonder Years!’” she said in an interview with ET (via CNN).

Even so, the artist had occasional participations in the entertainment industry. In such a context, she has appeared in titles like “Walker, Texas Ranger”, “Working” “Sirens” and “The big bang theory” and more.

In addition, he has lent his voice to different animated characters in productions such as “Justice league”, “Generator Rex”, “Phineas and Ferb”, “DC Super hero girls”, “Young justice” and more.

Why did Danica McKellar walk away from acting?

Although Danica McKellar has occasional acting gigs, she hasn’t stayed as active as other stars who have enjoyed the same level of popularity. In fact, there was a time when she decided to take a long break from this profession and she opted for a totally different field: mathematics.

“Math was challenging and I did it well. And I love this feeling that my value, the important things, had nothing to do with how I looked or with television, ”she expressed in the aforementioned interview.