Mexico.- Tonight, Monday, March 20, the famous reality show of Telemundo‘The House of the Famous’, officially expelled Arturo Carmona of the participants of its third edition.

The famous soap opera actor He was removed this week despite being one of the members of the program that generates the most controversy and without a doubt one of the most loved by the public.

We recommend you read…

It should be noted that this would be the fourth time that Madison Anderson is saved for the votes of the spectators, as well as allowing Osmel Sousa, José Rodríguez and Pepe Gámez to remain completely safe.

The expulsion of the handsome 46-year-old actor was highly applauded by numerous users on social networks, after he had a romantic interest in Dania Mendezsince according to the public, Carmona had certain ‘macho’ attitudes which they flatly rejected.

We recommend you read…

“The elimination of Arturo Carmona was necessary”, “It was time for Arturo Carmona the toxic one to leave”, “What a bear that Arturo Carmona only went to burn himself and throw his image in the trash can for his toxic behavior in LCDLF3”; “I don’t see LCDLF but it’s good that they brought out the retrograde and ignorant macho of Arturo Carmona. That one does not deserve to continue on the screen anymore ”, are one of the most outstanding comments.

However, the one who did not like Arturo Carmona leaving the program was Dania Méndez, who had spent a few days in “La Casa de los Famosos” as an exchange in “Big Brother Brasil”, where she caused a scandal for having allegedly received sexual abuse.

Despite the fact that the beautiful model made it very clear to the actor that at this point in his life he wants to comfortably enjoy being single, could not help but burst into tears seeing that the actor no longer returned to the show and in his place was Osmel.

After her colleagues saw that she was very affected by the departure of Arturo Carmona, they began to comfort her, including Raúl and Paty Navidad.