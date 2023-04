Monday, April 3, 2023, 02:46





1. The siren songs of Segunda, the change of representative and a personal problem made him lower his benefits in 2023



Dani Vega surprised all Real Murcia fans at the beginning of the season with his high performance. It was a bet by Manolo Molina that definitely exploded in the grana club after he passed through Alcoyano. He scored four goals in the first phase…

This content is exclusive for subscribers