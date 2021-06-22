The enchantment of Africa returns, the adventure of the Safari Rally returns. After two decades of absence from the World Cup, the Kenyan test will experience an emotional return to the contest this weekend. A new challenge for everyone, as none of the top riders have raced before on the Kenyan stages. A mythical setting in which Carlos Sainz triumphed in 1992 and in which Dani Sordo wants to emulate the man from Madrid thirty years later.

The Kenyan event will start on Wednesday with the shakedown, It will have its first stage on Thursday and the bulk of the competition will live between Friday and Sunday. Its sections are located around Lake Naivasha, north of the capital, Nairobi, and much harshness is expected, the seal that made the legend of the Safari. Not having been able to test on the ground, the teams made a living in Portugal to reproduce the conditions that will be encountered this weekend.

Sebastien Ogier is defending the lead and it remains to be seen if opening the track will harm him in the Kenyan stages, as in other gravel events. On paper, anyone can win, and in that group we must include Sordo, who wants to get rid of the bad memory left by his previous participation in Sardinia.

“We left Sardinia feeling dissatisfied with our weekend because we knew we were capable of much more,” acknowledges the Cantabrian. “The car was fast and it showed its potential on difficult dirt roads. Kenya will be another challenge, but it will be an incredible experience. The Safari is different, a rally that we have never raced, with really unique stage profiles. I like to drive on these kinds of conditions. It’s going to be a tough rally like in the past, so we’ll see how it goes. We hope to get a good result to the team, who have been working tirelessly to prepare for these challenges. “

But the same result that Ogier and Sordo want is wanted by the rest of the contenders, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta with the other Toyota and Thierry Neuville, Ott Tanak and Oliver Solberg with the remaining Hyundais, plus the Fords of Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux: enter your name on the winners list of one of the appointments most emblematic of the calendar.

World of pilots

1. Sebastien Ogier, 106 points

2. Elfyn Evans, 95

3. Thierry Neuville, 77

4. Ott Tanak, 49

5. Takamoto Katsuta, 48

7. Dani Sordo, 30