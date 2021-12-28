Ponferradina closed on Tuesday the loan of Dani Romera to Nàstic de Tarragona, where he will play until the end of this season in search of opportunities that he was not having in the blue and white team, where this year he barely played 69 minutes in the two Copa del Rey qualifiers, coming off the bench in both games and scoring the winning goal in extra time against Ibiza.

Romera arrived at Deportiva at the start of the 2020-21 season, in which he participated in 35 league games and one cup game., scoring only one goal. The player’s departure was scheduled for last summer, but an injury in the preseason closed the possibilities of negotiating with other teams and he finally stayed in Ponferradina with a very secondary role behind Yuri, Sergi Enrich, Edu Espiau and even Becerra. .

In a statement, Deportiva thanked Dani Romera for his work this season and a half and wished him luck in his new stage in Tarragona.