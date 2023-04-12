By chance, Dani Romera’s first goals as a Real Murcia player were in the same place where he had scored for the last time this season: the Gal Stadium. There he scored in January when he was still a Castellón player and there came his debut as a grana scorer. He did it with a penalty given by Pedro León before the break and repeated at the beginning of the second half taking advantage of another gift, this time involuntary from the rival defense. He didn’t miss it either and defined for sure to celebrate his performance with a couple of goals.

Thus came a long-awaited moment in Murcia. He couldn’t sign Dani Romera in the summer, but he tried again in the winter and succeeded at the last minute. In fact, he made his hiring official after the market closed and with the final ‘ok’ from the Federation after Miku’s departure. A reinforcement for the offensive plot of the team and, specifically, to improve the facet of Simón’s team.

gradual integration



From his arrival to his two goals for Real Unión, Dani Romera has gradually integrated into the team’s dynamics. He arrived at Murcia with a muscle injury from which he still had to recover. Although he could not play the first games, he accompanied his new teammates from the bench and took advantage of his physical problems to see the fifth yellow card and serve a suspension.

Once recovered and clean of cards, he began to have minutes. He came off the bench against Calahorra, Barça Atlètic and Sabadell. Against La Nucía he already made the leap to ownership. He repeated in the starting eleven against Numancia, as the only striker. Finally, in the matches against Cornellà and Real Unión he has begun to give the best sensations so far, fitting in well with the team and scoring his first goals.