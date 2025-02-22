



He Seville He will face Mallorca next Monday at the duel that closes the 25th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The duel, which will be held at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, measures two clubs that come to the event after having managed to win on the last day putting an end to a bad dynamic of results. Dani Rodríguezone of the most relevant players of the Bermellón team, has reflected on the importance of the duel next Monday, a day in which they reveal that they do not like to play.

“We don’t like to play on Mondays”commented the Galician midfielder during an interview with Radio brand In which it was recalled that, with the game against Sevilla, Mallorca will have already played five times during this season on the first day of the week. Sevilla, on the contrary, will have played after this day On two occasions His match on Monday (the previous one was against Osasuna on day 15).

The Mallorca beat the UD Las Palmas (3-1) with a goal by Dani Rodríguez and two from Muriqi. The footballer of 36 years It aims to be a starter at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and understands that they now have to take advantage of the impulse of the victory against the Canarian team to be able to take advantage of their visit to Seville. «The team is fine, we really wanted to cut the bad streak and we don’t have to settle. The game with Sevilla makes us very excited because there is a good moment, so the game will have tension, rhythm, intensity. It will be spicy”, Said the player who returns to the stadium in which he debuted now 15 years ago with Deportivo de la Coruña in the Copa del Rey.

Key duel

The Mallorca, with 34 points, now adds three more than Sevilla, which accumulates 31. If García Pimient beating the particular Goalavengesince the duel of the first round concluded with 0-0.