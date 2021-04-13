Little did Dani Rodríguez imagine that his goal in Cartagena on November 25 would sow an unexpected scoring drought. In fact, at that time he was the top scorer for the Balearic team ahead of teammates like Amath, Abdón and Salva Sevilla, who later overtook him in the Balearic team’s scoring ranking.

Four and a half months later, a goal from Dani Rodríguez came back and as if he couldn’t wait any longer, he did it 57 seconds into the game against Lugo after receiving the ball from his teammate Joan Sastre’s throw-in. The ball bounced into the area without any defender intercepting it and at the far post, the vermilion midfielder was reunited with the goal.

Dani Rodríguez points out in this regard that “sometimes there are games in which you try a lot and you don’t get it, and this time it came early and it served to win.” Until this past April 11, the goal had resisted the Galician who came to see how the VAR canceled one at the Visit Mallorca Estadi. Dani Rodríguez, with 7 goals, is part of the Mallorcan team’s scoring quartet along with Amath (9), Abdón (7) and Salva Sevilla (6). Among the four, 29 of the 44 goals of the team, 66%.