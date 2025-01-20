Today he plays for Mallorca in Villarreal, but his head is still in Saudi Arabia. They have been difficult days for Dani Rodríguez (Betanzos, 36 years old), Cristina and their three children. They arrived in Jeddah with the hope of those who know that, surely, it was going to be their first and only Spanish Super Cup and they left with fear and anger after suffering harassment from several dozen fans. The footballer talks about what happened with his wife, his children and other women and relatives on the Balearic expedition.

-In the few images that there are of what happened after Madrid-Mallorca, mockery and ridicule can be seen, but you denounce much more serious situations. What really happened?

-The Mallorca expedition that went to Jeddah was small, about 150 people, and what is unacceptable is that at the exit of the stadium the men suffered slaps and insults without any type of security. And the most serious thing was what happened to the women. With our wives, but also with sisters and mothers. They suffered touching on their butts, they grabbed their arms and put their cell phones in their faces to take photos, as if they had never seen the face of a Western woman. The Federation was responsible for the security of that expedition, both ours and the other three hobbies, and no matter how small it was, it had to be safe. What saddens us is that not only has no one come out to say anything, but on top of that the president has tried to discredit what the family members have said, claiming that they were confused. It leaves you shocked that the president says that instead of releasing a statement, condemning the acts and looking for those responsible. If the federation had cared about us, I think we would have stayed calm, but it has been just the opposite.

-How did your wife experience that moment?









-While they touched her ass and grabbed her arm, my wife was carrying my youngest daughter (4 years old) in her arms, the eldest (13) was holding onto her shirt and the middle one (6) was holding onto her leg. Imagine what he was going through. Thank goodness the little girl was asleep and didn’t find out anything. They were surrounded by a lot of people and there was nothing you could do, much less get into a fight. Greif’s wife was there, who also suffered all this, and Cristina kept telling her not to get involved and to move forward, on the way to the bus, to avoid getting into trouble. It is very serious that you go to watch a football match and it turns into a nightmare due to lack of security. That is the responsibility of the Federation.

-Louzán has said that women have confused a situation of overwhelm with one of harassment.

-That seems despicable to me. We all know why he made that statement. You are afraid of losing important income. That people’s values ​​do not come before any amount of money is what I condemn the most. My wife is almost 40 years old and knows when she is overwhelmed and when her ass is being touched. That has a name. When we are older, no one is confused when choosing the right words.

-What do you think that the Government and the rest of the political parties, especially those that most boast of feminism, went for Rubiales’ jugular (when he hit Jenni in the World Cup final) and now they have not said absolutely nothing?

-This silence draws my attention a lot. Look, I have lived in Coruña, Albacete, Santander, Cuenca and, now, in Mallorca, and I have always felt at home thanks to the people. We have a country that is great, but we have a scourge that is the politicians. It is the biggest scourge in Spain. None of them represent us and they are in those positions only to enrich themselves. People’s values ​​are above everything else. What happened in Jeddah with our women is much more serious than what happened with Rubiales. It happened in a Spanish tournament held in Arabia and there was not enough security for our family members to enjoy the tournament. We miss that no one has come out to defend our women and, also, our men. The men suffered physical attacks and the women suffered sexual harassment.

-His wife has harshly criticized the fact that they also want to take the Women’s Super Cup to Arabia.

-It’s crazy. The world upside down. It is normal for her to say that a Women’s Super Cup should not be played in a country like Arabia, where they have suffered what they have suffered. And I also see it as illogical.

-Saudi football authorities have told ABC that the images show many people of other nationalities, that the vast majority of those who harassed them were from countries close to Arabia, but were not Saudis.

-Let’s see, the days we were in Arabia were beautiful and cool days. It was a good experience. What clouds everything is that moment after the game. In the Cup final against Athletic there was a fight between fans, but those fans do not represent Athletic or Mallorca. We shouldn’t put everyone in the same bag, and I don’t know where those people were from, but that doesn’t mean that this act isn’t right and that they shouldn’t look for culprits, which is what the Federation should do, whether they’re Saudi or from other countries.

-The Government, the mayor of Palma, the Balearic Federation and the Mallorcan Movement have condemned the events, but it is their club that has not done so. What do you think?

-It is another disappointment that saddens me deeply. After seven years at the club, with everything we have grown, always talking about how we are a family and look. They could have been anyone’s wives. I miss a response from the club with a blunt condemnation of the events.

-Have you or other teammates asked Mallorca for explanations?

-I spoke with Alfonso (the club’s CEO) at the airport and he told me that he had contacted the head of security of the RFEF. In fact, he even showed me the messages, but as a club I think they should have made a statement and condemned the events. It’s incredible that they haven’t said anything. Imagine that they touch their son, their daughter or their wife. It’s my family that has suffered something like this and they are above everything. If Mallorca has not acted well, I have to say it, and that does not mean that they are disrespecting anyone.