Dani Pedrosa tries again with four wheels, switching from his MotoGP KTM to another… KTM!

The Spaniard will be the protagonist in Valencia next week for the GT2 European Series round at the wheel of an X-BOW GT2 prepared by True Racing by Reiter Engineering paired with Hubert Trunkenpolz, manager and driver of the Austrian brand in the series.

Pedrosa had already tasted the world of GT racing by taking part in some races of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe in 2022 and also taking part in the Portimao Grand Finals organized by the Toro single-make brand.

Dani Pedrosa, Hubert Trunkenpolz, KTM Photo by: SRO

“I am thrilled and grateful to have the opportunity to take on this challenge in GT2”, comments the 37-year-old KTM test rider, who will be involved as a wild card in the Misano World Championship race this weekend.

“It’s the first time I’m riding the KTM X-BOW GT2, alongside Hubert who knows the car very well. I hope to have a good experience on such a strong car and to feel the adrenaline on four wheels, for a change! “.

Trunkenpolz added: “Dani is a true rider and a real asset to KTM. Everyone in the team is looking forward to his GT2 debut.”

“We strongly believe it is capable of just as good results on four wheels as on two, and we can’t wait to hear what it has to say about the X-BOW GT2.”