On a morning that promises to be remembered by Barça fans, FC Barcelona has made official the signing of Dani Olmo, who returns to the Catalan club after many years of having left La Masia to make a name for himself in European football. Olmo, who has stood out in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, returns to what he always considered his home, now as one of the star signings of Flick’s project.
The club has also revealed the number that the midfielder will wear in his new stage as a Blaugrana: the number 20. This number had become vacant following the departure of Sergi Roberto, who recently left the club as a free agent. The choice of number 20 is no coincidence, as it is a number with a special meaning in the recent history of Barcelona. It was precisely the same number worn by Deco, the current sporting director of the club, during his successful time as a player at the Camp Nou.
The arrival of Olmo represents not only a quality reinforcement for the team, but also a symbol of the return of one of the talents that the club has trained since its beginnings and who is now ready to succeed in the first team. With his return to Camp Nou, Dani Olmo embarks on a new challenge, one that will see him fight for titles in one of the most competitive leagues in the world and with the team of his childhood. Dani is now home.
#Dani #Olmos #number #Barcelona #revealed
