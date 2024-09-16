Dani Olmo’s agent confirmed the record offer PSG made for Lamine Yamal during the European summer

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo’s agent has confirmed the Spanish side have rejected a world-record bid from Paris Saint-Germain for winger Lamine Yamal.
It was reported earlier this summer that PSG, in their search for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, had proposed a mammoth €250m deal to sign the winger just days before his 17th birthday.
The saga ended as suddenly as it began, with Barcelona rejecting the offer so quickly that many fans even questioned whether PSG’s offer actually existed.
“One thing I know for sure is that Barcelona rejected a big offer from PSG for Lamine Yamal a few months ago,” agent Andy Bara told Podcast Inkubator “The deal was worth around 250 million euros.”
Bara, who also represents players such as Nacho Fernandez and Mikayil Faye, went on to speak about Olmo’s own signing for Barcelona this summer.
Barcelona had to work hard to find the funds needed to sign Olmo, who was then forced to wait two weeks before the club could afford to register him for their LaLiga squad, but Barca insisted Olmo never had any doubts about making the move.
“The media made a lot of noise but [el presidente Joan] Laporta told me not to worry and that in 15 days it would be resolved as it really happened,” explained Barça.
“We received many offers for Dani, even from three or four big clubs. I don’t want to name clubs, but Dani wanted Barça. We believed that Barça was perfect for Dani, I insisted a lot that the transfer to Barça would happen and Dani also wanted to return home.”
