Dani Olmo, author of the winning goal against Rayo Vallecano On Tuesday, in the third matchday of the league, he is having a brilliant start at Barça. Questioned in a press conference and by the media, the Catalan addressed several issues. Among them, the quality of the squad, and on this occasion he mentioned a player who was not necessarily expected.
Brought from RB Leipzig for 55 million euros, Dani Olmo has finally begun his career at Barcelona. Trained at La Masia, he left the Catalan academy for Dinamo Zagreb and then the Bundesliga.
Initially facing registration problems, Dani Olmo has had a fantastic week. The Terrassa native came on at half-time in the match against Rayo Vallecano. His team was losing 1-0 when he came on, but the Blaugrana responded by scoring two goals to win the match. The Spanish international even scored the winning goal.
Although he knew part of the squad from his time with the national team and his previous experiences, Dani Olmo names a player who has surprised him since he arrived in Catalonia, despite the fact that he was considered lost: “Raphinha is the one who has surprised me the most. I had seen him but I hadn’t played with him. The quality he has… He’s a player with whom I think we’re going to get on well and he gives his all for the team. He’s a team player and, from the little I’ve seen, he’s very attentive to the young players.”
Dani Olmo and Barcelona host Valladolid on Saturday in the fourth round of La Liga, the last before the international break.
