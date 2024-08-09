FC Barcelona has made official this Friday the signing of Dani Olmo as a new Barça player. The Catalan midfielder has signed a contract until 2030 with a release clause of 500 million euros, in what will be his return to the club where he was formed as a player. This was before the Croatian Dinamo Zagreb acquired his services in August 2014. The figure of the operation

Olmo arrives from Leipzig, a club where he has been playing since January 2020 and with which he won two German cups and a Super Cup. The player born in Terrassa has also had a successful career at the national team level, being part of the team managed by Luis de la Fuente that lifted the last European Championship in Berlin, a competition in which the new Barça signing was the top scorer, with three goals.

In the statement announcing the signing, Barça highlighted Olmo’s “versatility”, a player “difficult to fit into a single position”. Throughout his career, the Spanish international has played as an attacking midfielder, but has also been seen playing as an inside midfielder, winger or even as a false nine.

