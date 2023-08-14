A great, very great satisfaction. However, it also generates a touch of melancholy. With his Bayern Munich hat-trick in the German Super Cup, 25-year-old Dani Olmo has proven himself to be one of the biggest talents in world football. The second goal, the one that cut off the legs of the Bavarians close to the interval, is a real jewel: with his back to goal he got rid of Laimer and De Ligt with two touches of the ball (he caressed the ball with the toe of his right foot , to then launch with the left heel) before beating, with the third, Ulreich outgoing. A magic. Title given to Leipzig, which continues to sow ambitions and collect trophies (three in the last 15 months). Yet Dani Olmo’s perfect evening evokes his many physical problems. He is often limited: since 2021-22 he has missed 36 games due to injury. A lot, too much. Also because there are also many matches that he has played in half service. “I just wish him well throughout the season, because if he holds up it’s a show for us and for the fans who see him,” his team-mate Willi Orban said after the game on Saturday night. When he’s fine, he’s definitely Leipzig’s strongest. It is safe to consider him the best in the Bundesliga. But he must be fine.