Today at 7:45 p.m., the clash between the Spanish team and Albania took place at the RCDE Stadium. It was a friendly match, in preparation for the World Cup. In the Spanish team, the ownership in the goal stood out, David Raya, the Brentford goalkeeper, managed to debut with the Spanish National Team as a starter.
In the first stages of the game, Spain was superior to the Albanian team. In the 4th minute he would already have the first obvious scoring chance, through the feet of Ferran Torres, but the shot was repelled to a corner by the rival goalkeeper. In the 13th minute, the Albanian players asked for a penalty but the referee did not grant anything, six minutes later, the new “10” of the team had another chance but the low shot was blocked without problems. The last clear chance of the first half came from an Albanian offensive, Broja left Pau Torres and put the ball for Çikalleshi, who did not get to finish off the ball.
Already in the second half, Spain started the first minute with a powerful shot by Rodri from the balcony of the area but once again, it was repelled by Berisha. After the Spanish dominance against the Albanian team, again, one more counterattack that they failed to materialize.
The Albanian coach began to pull the strings on the bench, spending a window of changes to release two fresh men, Rabadani and Uzuni came on for Gjasula and Çikalleshi respectively. Luis Enrique did the same and Gavi, Sarabia and Marcos Alonso left the pitch for Dani Olmo, Sarabia and Jordi Alba. In the 70th minute of the game, after a stagnant moment in the game, Luis Enrique made changes again, Yeremi Pino and Azpilicueta entered, Morata and Carvajal leaving.
After a play in which Ferran Torres finished off with an acrobatic resource in which he almost put Spain ahead, Ferran himself managed to open the can and put the one to zero in the light, the Valencian player received a ball inside the area and he only had to bite the ball to finally materialize it, it was the 75th minute.
Ten minutes later, after another counterattack from Albania, after a carom between Pau Torres and Uzuni that completely dislodged the debutant, David Raya, they tied the game. In the last moments of the match, Dani Olmo, after some drop-offs from Jordi Alba, accommodated it and launched a remote-controlled missile towards the right side of the Albanian goal.
In this way the match between Spain and Albania ended, giving victory by two goals to one to the Spanish team.
