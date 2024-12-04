FC Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo collected the Estrella award as the best Catalan footballer of the 23-24 season. Among his merits stands out the Euro Cup he won with the Spanish team in the summer. Right after, Barça signed him for 47 million, not counting variables, from Leipzig.

Olmo is one of the protagonists of the good start to the season for the Blaugrana, who are leaders in the League. “We have started well with Barça, there is still a long way to go but we have a team to win, that is why I have come,” he said about the goals of Hansi Flick’s Barça.

Joan Laporta also referred to the 1-5 win at Mallorca and the role of the youngsters from the quarry, like Olmo. “Looking at home first has worked out well for us because they are good people and smart. “They are prepared and they are showing it.”

The representation of FC Barcelona at the gala, with president Joan Laporta at the helm Miquel Muñoz / Shooting

In that sense he also applauded Flick. “I had already thought about him but he was in the German team and I didn’t want him to break his contract. The comments about Flick are that the way he is working is fine (without understanding Spanish and Catalan) so he doesn’t fall into any trap,” joked the president, who assured that the Spotify Camp Nou works “will meet the deadlines if there are no imponderables.”

The twelfth Estrelles gala of Catalan football chose the double Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí as the best player. This is another award for the impressive season of the midfielder from Sant Pere de Ribes after winning the four possible titles with Barça, including the Champions League. “This award cannot be achieved alone because we had a great season,” Aitana said in the thank-you video, in which she included the rest of the Catalan soccer players on the team.

Lamine Yamal was not present but took the award for the best progression of the season after winning the European Championship when he was just 17 years old. The winger beat Joan García, Espanyol goalkeeper, and Pau Cubarsí, who won gold at the Paris Games. “It is a pride, I am very happy and I hope to continue like this. I want to thank the team and the national team because everything adds up,” thanked Lamine Yamal.

The president of the Catalan Federation, Joan Soteras, recognized the great work of the Catalan football youth team. “We work very well on grassroots football. We started with Leo Messi’s Golden Balls, then Alexia followed, now Aitana and I hope that soon there will be another male winner who could be Lamine Yamal or Dani Olmo, who are very good,” Soteras wished.

Yes, Claudia Pina was at the gala, which was held at the Antiga Fàbrica de Estrella Damm. with the club” and add “some title with the national team”. While another youth player from La Masia, Celia Segura, 17, won the award for best female promise.

On the benches, Pep Guardiola wanted to share his award with Tintín Márquez, Qatar coach, and García Pimienta, who now coaches Sevilla after his good performance at Las Palmas. While the jury award went to Girona FC for its historic qualification for the Champions League as third place in the League.

For their part, Adolfo and Laia Rojo were awarded as the best futsal players of the season while Xavi Closas, from Industrias Santa Coloma, was recognized as the best coach.