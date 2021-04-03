NOf course, Julian Nagelsmann would have liked to keep Dani Olmo in Leipzig for the past ten days. Coaches usually only allow their players to travel to their national teams with a lot of stomach ache. In this case, however, the shutdown could hardly have gone better for everyone involved. Olmo shone with the Spanish selection in the World Cup qualification.

In Georgia he scored the winning goal in stoppage time to make it 2-1, and he also contributed a goal in the 3-1 win against Kosovo. He returned with a maximum of self-confidence to his club, which this Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) welcomes FC Bayern to the top game of the Bundesliga. First against second, four points separate the two. Should Bayern win, that would be a preliminary decision in the battle for the championship. To prevent this, RB Leipzig needs Dani Olmo in top form.

Almost every year top scorer

Olmo has developed into one of the most important players on the Leipzig side this season. He has three goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga. Mostly he gives the offensive designer, whether as a disguised striker, attacking midfielder or outside attacker. Olmo’s versatility is impressive. Its development curve shows a constant upward trend. It has been like this all his life. Dani Olmo was born in Terrassa, a city in the Catalan inland, from which Xavi Hernández also comes. The boys who play football every afternoon after school on the concrete of the central market square in the shadow of the church dream mainly of FC Barcelona, ​​whose jerseys they wear. At the age of nine, Olmo moved to the famous La Masia academy.

His performances were impressive, as a typical winger he became the top scorer in his age group almost every year. A successful career in blue and garnet seemed only a matter of time. But the older Olmo got, the more he doubted it. Barcelona had changed since the days of Xavi and Andrés Iniesta, the club no longer relied so unconditionally on talent from their own house. Olmo had to realize this when it became increasingly clear in talks with the club that Barcelona were not really planning with him.

However, as the captain of the B youth team, there was no shortage of offers. Clubs from England wanted him, but the family decided on what was probably the most unusual offer. Mirko Barisic, President of Dinamo Zagreb, came forward from Croatia with an ambitious plan. He wanted to make Olmo the most expensive player in the history of his club, for which he had developed a detailed funding concept. The Spaniard should train with the first team once a week in the first year, and then regularly in the second.

Barisic did a lot of self-promotion, after all, Dinamo was the most successful exporter of talent within Europe after Ajax Amsterdam. That was well received. Miquel Olmo, Dani’s father, told the newspaper “El País”: “In England they would have financially secured us as a family, but we weren’t dependent on it, and so the decision was up to Dani.” He chose Zagreb, which is for Barcelona The change of young Cesc Fàbregas caused a similar violent shaking of the head like years before. Olmo senior was accused of ruining his son’s career for financial reasons, and it was assumed that the Croats were getting gigantic hand money.

But Dani was convinced of the move, after a year and a half he spoke fluent Croatian – and not only that. He made his debut in Dinamo’s first team when he was 16. At 19 he was a regular and soon became the best player in Croatia. A career as planned on the drawing board. Again Europe’s top clubs chased him, again he decided on a club that very few would have chosen.

Instead of AC Milan, he moved to RB Leipzig in January 2020. For a rumored 20 million euro transfer fee, the sum should be able to grow to up to 25 million through bonus payments, which would at least equalize Dinamo’s transfer record. To this day there is a rumor that FC Bayern wanted to prevent Olmo’s transfer at the last moment. That is the club that Olmo wants to contest for another title defense on Saturday.