The planned script was fulfilled. Unlike what happened with the match against Barbastro, Barça has included Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor in their expedition to Saudi Arabia. Both footballers will get on the plane with which the Barça club will travel to Yida. The entity has decided that both Olmo and Pau Víctor will be added to the list of those called up for the Super Cup although they are not registered and cannot play until the issue of their federative license is resolved.

The decision to include them is due to two reasons. The first is that Barça could be in Saudi Arabia for a week if they reach the final of the competition, so both players could participate in all the training sessions that take place over these seven days.

The second is because Barça is awaiting the resolution of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), to which it will appeal tomorrow requesting a very precautionary measure. If granted, both the playmaker and the striker could play against Athletic in the Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday. For this reason, Flick prefers to have them in group dynamics.





The rest of the members who also fly this afternoon to Saudi Arabia are Pau Cubarsí, Balde, Araújo, Íñigo Martínez, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Iñaki Peña, Pablo Torre, Christensen, Fermín, Marc Casadó, Lamine Yamal – the club is confident that he will be able to play this Wednesday after his injury -, De Jong, Koundé, Eric García, Szczesny, Astralaga, Marc Bernal, Héctor Fort, Gerard Martín, Sergi Domínguez and Toni Fernández -who made his debut last Saturday against Barbastro-.