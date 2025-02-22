There are connections that are made to live together. To put peace. And distribute light. That is what happened in the Canary Islands between Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal. This time it was the end of 18 years who enabled a footballer who needed him more than anyone and more than ever in this Barça. Because when Olmo plays, everything changes. It is differential. The canterano has not been lucky on his return to Barça between failed inscriptions and injuries. In Las Palmas he entered the second part. And in 17 minutes he achieved much more than the rest of his teammates did. He allied with Lamine Yamal, controlled the ball, cut to the Canarian defense and finished off to score in a bad game of a Barça that continues to suffer against rivals seeking to survive in the First Division. Ferran Torres, another great revulsion, managed to put in the discount the final 0-2. Sum already eleven goals being alternate.

In the first part, the leader, encaled and without ideas, did not seem, and the palms was around Szczesny

Olmo and Ferran Torres began on the bench because Flick is guided by the merits, by the nature of his players, for the calendar and the rival. Yesterday there were four rotations regarding the team that won suffering from Rayo Vallecano. The German opted for a more positional defense with Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsí. The goal was none other than finding a good more precise and surgical ball outlet to overcome those smaller spaces. Marc Casadó also entered, substitute in the last five games, so that the game flowed in a more positional and orderly way. Until the break, Fermín was chosen to complete the center of the field. Nothing was precise. And Koundé, who only rests if he is late, recovered his usual ownership.

Ferran Torres marked 0-2 Manaure Quintero / AFP

But that was the theory. In practice, the game was a sway worthy of a Canarian carnival. In seven minutes, a Pedri side center was passed that Mika Marble cleared when he was already going to finish on the door Solo Lamine Yamal, to one against the canaries that ended with a shot of Bajcetic that did not block Szczesny. It was the first scare of the night. The rebound of the Polish goalkeeper fell at the foot of a McBurnie who, fortunately, was offside.

Barça overcame as could with a chut of Lewandowski to the second stick. The Polish complained that Fermín, little successful, did not pass the ball before to finish with more freedom of movements. Instead, on the Flick bench regretted that Fermín did not dare to finish off. Lewandowski had another occasion. It was a direct missing chut that left over the crossbar of the goal of Cillessen.



Fermín and Robert Lewandowski Quique Curbelo / Efe

Barça wanted. But I couldn’t. The balls lasted a sigh. And each loss enabled Las Palmas to counterattack with the survival instinct that moves those equipment that is known on the tightrope. It is not usual to see Pedri so little precise. He lost 14 balls in 45 minutes. Casadó had them with the Scottish McBurnie. And Eric Garcia had to increase his surveillances about a Moleiro who did not stop importing Lamine Yamal, unable to attend his teammates. The end was not very precise and very accelerated. As with Pedri, if the pearl Blaugrana fails to regulate by her right wing, nothing flows.

Olmo’s entrance transformed the Barca team and improved it individually and collectively

On the left, Balde tried, which was propelled in attack to give up the first corner in favor of the canaries. Viti appeared very fast to scare Szczesny with a distant volley. The performance of the Canarian team that in 25 minutes enjoyed three more occasions did not stay here. Sandro Ramírez, formed in Barça, has already demonstrated on the day of 1-2 in Montjuïc that knows how to break the azulgrana advance. He did again. And his shot, something cornered, cleared him well Szczesny to corner. In that corner kick, the chut of another canterano like Mika Mármol did not enter little. Another occasion of Moleiro angered Flick. That inaccuracy was not typical of a leading team that also knew the victory of Atlético de Madrid against Valencia.

Barça reached the break without fitting. Maybe it was the best news. Flick immediately called Olmo sentenced Fermín. And the light came between so much disruption. Putting the pause that Barça needed so much, Olmo connected with Lamine Yamal, stopped Álex Suárez and with the left leg, with a subtle touch, marked the goal of the (semi) tranquility. In the next play, Olmo tried to return the gift to Lamine Yamal with a backlash.

But Barça did not breathe until the final sigh. There was a tachycardial moment. It was propagated by Cordero Vega with the help of Del Cerro Grande in the VAR. The second took his time to show the collegiate an unequivocal offside of Alex Muñoz long before Eric Garcia’s arm touched the ball inside the area.

Flick took out his last card called Ferran Torres who, at the time of the discount, scored the goal of tranquility with the left -hander. Foios allied with Raphinha and, with rage and a powerful left -footed shot beat Cillessen. The collegiate whistled the end. And Barça breathed. Flick’s will continue to be leaders for another day.