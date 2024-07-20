Dani Olmo could return to FC Barcelona, the club where he began his career as a footballer. The Catalans have already made a formal offer with a contract until 2030 for the RB Leipzig player and are ensuring his return to Barcelona.
According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the player’s agents have already received a formal offer from the Blaugrana club, which includes a six-year contract, extending until June 30, 2030. FC Barcelona’s financial proposal is close to 60 million euros, the same amount stipulated by the player’s termination clause at his current club.
Time is running out and Barcelona’s sporting management, headed by Joan Laporta, has set to work to close the deal as soon as possible. The aim is to strengthen a squad that is seeking to regain its hegemony in both the Spanish League and European competitions. The signing of Dani Olmo, a player trained at La Masia, is seen as a key piece in this process of renewal and strengthening of the team.
Barcelona’s proposed contract is designed to fit within the restrictions of ‘Financial Fair Play’. In the first two seasons, Olmo would receive a reduced salary, with a significant increase starting in the third year of the contract. This strategy not only helps comply with financial regulations, but also allows the club to better manage its resources in the long term.
The club has devised an economic plan that includes a tiered salary structure. For the first two seasons, Olmo’s salary would be lower, allowing Barcelona to comply with the strict regulations of ‘Financial Fair Play’. The salary increase would occur in the third year, when the club hopes to have greater financial flexibility.
Terrassa-born Dani Olmo is keen on the possibility of returning to the club where he was trained. However, he is carefully considering Barcelona’s offer, as he also has approaches from other top European clubs. Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester United have all shown interest in the Spanish international, making it more difficult for Barcelona to secure his signing.
Barcelona’s strategy to convince Olmo includes not only an attractive financial package, but also an ambitious sporting project. The club wants the player to feel an integral part of its long-term project, which seeks to restore Barcelona’s glory on the world football scene.
Barcelona’s offer is not limited to the financial aspect; it also includes the promise of a central role in the team and the possibility of being one of the visible faces of the club’s long-term project at the Spotify Camp Nou. The sporting management is working intensively to convince Olmo that Barcelona is the ideal place to continue his career and achieve new achievements.
In conclusion, Barcelona are determined to bring Dani Olmo back and have presented a solid and well-structured offer to achieve this. Although the player is considering other offers, the club is confident in its ability to persuade him and close the signing before the new season begins. Olmo’s next decision will be crucial in defining his future and that of FC Barcelona.
What is the duration of Dani Olmo’s current contract with RB Leipzig?
Dani Olmo’s current contract with RB Leipzig expires on June 30, 2024.
What is Dani Olmo’s release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig?
Dani Olmo’s release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig is set at 60 million euros.
What position does Dani Olmo occupy on the field?
Dani Olmo is an attacking midfielder, known for his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities and his versatility to play in several positions in attack.
Has Dani Olmo shown interest in renewing his contract with RB Leipzig?
There is no official confirmation yet about a contract renewal with RB Leipzig.
What is Dani Olmo’s current market value according to the latest reports?
According to the most recent reports, Dani Olmo’s market value is around 50 million euros.
