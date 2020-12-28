Dani ojeda (Gran Canaria, 26 years old) lives in perpetual déjà vu. His life in Butarque it starts to look like groundhog day. The forward of the Leganes is suffering two years later the same situation that led him to leave the south of the capital in 2019, when he had to look for opportunities outside of The Avenue of the Eleven Lions.

So he Leganes it was team of First and internal competition, too. Now with the demotion, the fate of this attacker with a contract until June 30, 2021 does not seem to have changed, despite the fact that he was the historical top scorer in the lower categories of Las Palmas was called to tell much more after his good seasons in Pomegranate (promotion to First) and Albacete (hero of permanence with eight goals, five in the final stretch). Ojeda has barely counted for Jose Luis Marti and its closest outlook emerges fuzzy in the winter market.

Almost the same minutes as in Primera

With only 284 minutes in the league, Dani barely disputed five matchs: four from the starter and the other from the bench. There are only seven outfield players on the Blue and White squad who have competed less than him. His last participation in the League dates from November 1, against Mirandés (67 minutes). In the Cup, against Ourense, he played 76 minutes. Despite the fact that they hadn’t given him a ball for a long time (and hardly even heated up), the ‘7’ cucumber was the best in O Couto. It did him not served of for a lot. Against Sporting, again, he occupied the bench without a presence on the green.

Such a photograph is very, very similar to the one that led him to go out in the 2019 winter market on his first farewell to the Leganes. Curious that then, with the team in First, Ojeda I would have almost played the same as now in Second. He left to try his luck in another destination after having played 195 minutes in the league, also spread over five games with two starts. Now the scene repeats itself. Déjà vu to the cucumber

Closed doors

When Dani ojeda signed by him LeganesIn the summer of 2018, their situation started at a disadvantage compared to a First team that, to top it all, with the emergence of Mauricio Pellegrino, was boosted in an ambitious project. He, Dani, arrived from the modest Lorca Second, at zero cost and with its overwhelming desire as the only weapon to stand out. Excess of enthusiasm that he squandered in each training session and game to enhance the rest of his virtues (speed, overflow, goal) and make him the top scorer of that preseason. He did it.

Convinced Pellegrino and he earned a place in that elite squad and even enjoyed the initial role of a relevant player. After a few months, his work ended up on one side while on the other he packed his bags to seek his fortune in a new destination. He Pomegranate (instead of Second It was the club he went to to reform his name. Your prestige. And again Dani did it.

Clave in Granada and Albacete, exiled in Leganés

In the six months that his Nasrid journey lasted, Dani scored a goal, but it was a relevant part of the machinery with which the team Diego Martinez went up to First. The feat was not worth staying in Los Cármenes and back to Butarque, again with Pellegrino on the bench, Dani He preferred not to gamble and repeat assignment. Albacete It became his destination with a key performance in the permanence of La Mancha. His five goals in the final stretch of the season were a fundamental piece of salvation.

He could not say the same Leganes, which went down to Second. The logic said that now, with the team in the bronze category, Dani would have a greater weight. This has not been how the numbers show and, above all, the sensations, especially in the last games in which Martí has ​​preferred to use right-handed inside to side like Palencia and Rosales or half centers like Rubén Pardo and Gaku than to own Ojeda, an exile on the bench whose life repeats itself two years later. It remains to be seen if the solution now also points to the winter market to find the minutes that, in Leganés, it does not get them.