Almost five years of broadcast have passed since the return of Pasapalabra to Antenna 3and many famous guests have visited its set, and some have returned several times.

Few are left to sit next to the contestants and answer the questions that Roberto Leal asks, but this Monday, to end the year, there was a newcomer to the program: Dani Mateo.

The presenter of zapping and collaborator of The Intermediate I had never gone to Pasapalabramaking its debut on the penultimate day of 2024, just one day before ringing the Chimes in La Sexta.

Dani Mateo, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

“Great applause because it is your first time in Pasapalabra…Dani Mateo!” the presenter announced. “Dani, What has happened so that, in almost five years, you have not come even once?“Leal told him.

The Catalan revealed to him that the reason why he had never gone to the contest was “because I have not been invited“The chain had to force you because I’m going to ring the Chimes.”





“How little shame! All the members of your team have passed by here and I told everyone to please bring you,” exclaimed the host of the Antena 3 program.

But Mateo refuted the Sevillian’s argument: “It’s not true. I’ve been waiting next to the mailbox waiting for the invitation to arrive and nothing. And you said you were my friend… Now seriously, I’m very happy.”