This Tuesday, on the last day of 2024, zapping has closed the year with a tour of some of the most memorable moments on television. Among the highlights, An anecdote starring Ramón García has shone.

During the broadcast, an episode that occurred on his program was recalled. In companyin which García made a phone call to give a ham as a gift. However, the recipient was in the middle of a wakewhich generated a most uncomfortable and surreal situation.

As a result of this video, the collaborators of the space They have not spared their praise for the presenter. Among them, Dani Mateo, current driver of The chimes in La Sexta, wanted to dedicate a few words to who It has been a fundamental representative of these celebrations in previous seasons.

“Of all the people who ring bells, Ramón García is the life of the party“, expressed Mateo, in a tone full of admiration towards the veteran communicator. He also added with humor: “He greets us one by one with his cape, he tries to bite your jugular…”

Finally, Mateo has not hidden his sympathy towards García, emphasizing the specialness of sharing the stage with a figure like him: “How nice it is.”