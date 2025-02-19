The sentimental relationship between Dani Martín and María Hervás It is more than consolidated. It was last November when the magazine Hello! He published the first images of both together and a few weeks ago the singer’s mother called the actress as her “daughter -in -law.”

This Sunday, the artist sits in What about Évolewhere he will talk about both his professional and personal life. That is why the sixth has shared through its social networks some of the interview fragments and in one of them Dani Martín makes a confession about Un important step that he and his girlfriend want to give in their relationship.

It is the Algete who asks Jordi Évole about fatherhood, since it is a “dream” to have children. “It’s time. We have the girl in the head“The singer acknowledges, who then realizes what he has revealed.

“We have said!“, Dani Martín repeats higher by being aware that he has not only talked about what he wants, but also the desire of María Hervás.

In this advance, the interpreter also speaks of how his sister’s death changed his life, Something that made him “mature” and stop being a “babysitter”, and about the relationship he has with his parents.