Dani Martín is no exception: Follow the fever for live concerts

Pandemia was unforgettable. But it seems that what we have forgotten is how easy it was to buy an entrance for a concert by our favorite artist in full and rigorous direct. The fever for buying the dreams inputs is still booming and months before managing companies hang the ‘Sold Out’ posterposter that makes the artist in particular consider giving one more concert in the same city. As Dani Martín.

And it is that the case of the former leader of El Canto del Loco is more than symptomatic, since within a few hours of announcing, in 2024, ten concerts almost in a row in Madrid By the end of 2025, it was already impossible to get an entry. Seeing is believing.

After the pandemia, all live music experts agree that the public really wanted to enjoy the concerts. But sometimes it is difficult to explain how the sale of tickets has been triggered for events that were previously within a considered middle class. Before the tickets were cheaper. Before there were enclosures that were not filled. Before no one announced concerts so in advance. It seems that all that has changed.

Those eager to see a great artist closely are distributed among numerous singers. The general public does not want to see only Dani Martín Oa Taylor Swiftbut also to Leiva, Bunbury, Mikel Izal, Dani Fernández, Chayanne, Bisbal, Melendi, Pablo López, Manuel Carrasco, Lola Indigo, Men G, Aitana or Pablo Alborán.

Record figures

Although the definitive figures of 2024 have not yet been published, those of 2023 endorse that live music is reaching levels never seen: the sector billed in the world 28,000 million dollars, a fact that is expected to continue growing at a rate of 16 percent to 2030, when they could exceed 80,000 million. In Spain, in that same 2023, The sale of locations reached 578.99 million eurosaccording to the Association of Musical Promoters (APM), a historical record and that represents 26% more than in 2022. The SGAE yearbook assured that The number of concert attendees and festivals in Spain that year was 28,342,115 peoplethe highest figure in a decade.

Spanish singers and groups have lost their fear of not filling a great pavilion. But what seems to also It has spread is the fear of missing a concert or being out of somethingthe acronym for Fomo (“Fear of Missing Out”). Because concerts have also become events where everyone wants to be … and publish on the social networks they have been.